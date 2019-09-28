Komen Oklahoma Reforms To Cover All 77 Counties
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thousands of people from across the state are taking place in the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure at Tulsa's River Spirit.
It’s now the only Race for the Cure in Oklahoma as this year the affiliates in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City merged into one statewide affiliate serving all 77 Oklahoma counties.
That new affiliate is called Komen Oklahoma. Komen Oklahoma CEO Abbi Lee spoke on Saturday about what this change means for the future of the organization.
“Now that we have merged together, the funds raised here today, they’re going to go to all 77 counties. So, we are able to meet needs of the men and women of our communities. So, we are really excited we’ve had and incredible support system kind of follow us through this transition and we have been able to create new partners through all of this,” said Lee.