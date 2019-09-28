1st Statewide Komen Race For The Cure Held In Tulsa
Tulsa hosted the first statewide Race for the Cure, after Tulsa and Oklahoma City came together to create one affiliate called Susan G. Komen Oklahoma. Many of the runners not only had times to beat, but also a disease.
Saturday's Race for the Cure was held at the River Spirit Casino and Resort. As runners crossed the finish line, many were reminded that they are racing for the people behind the pink.
People like Tara Hallum , who just recently found out she has breast cancer.
"My sister and I inside of a week found out we had breast cancer," Hallum told News on 6. "So to be with her has been really good to have half of that support, I never want my babies to have it, but its been really good to have it together." ?
Nine-year old runner Dayann Pineda showed that when it comes to fighting - no age or asthma can stop her.
"I feel like helping people by running so they can get cured," said Daynna.
Daynna's mother Patricia said her grandmother died of breast cancer before she could meet her. The thought of never knowing her, brought tears to her eyes.
"It's a big deal for me to be here, and I am glad I am here to be able to support my daughter who is supporting everybody else right now," said Pineda.
Komen Oklahoma will now serve all 77 counties in Oklahoma.
That change allowed all the resources and staff to be pulled into one affiliate. According to Komen Oklahoma CEO, Abbi Lee, this will help them better serve the survivor community. Lee said 3,000 runners participated on Saturday and she wants people to continue their involvement.
"There's people battling this disease every day so our fight is not over and we are going to fight for our mission every day," said Lee.
Pineda told News on 6 she only watched this year, but plans on running next year because seeing her daughter run inspired her to keep going.
"That makes you want to live life to the fullest and make sure anyone going through this that you are there for support," said Pineda.
Next month, Oklahoma city will host a "More Than Pink" Walk for the cure on October 26.