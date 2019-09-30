Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested After Standoff, Threatening To Blow-Up Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a man involved in a standoff Monday morning at an apartment complex near 47th Street and Harvard.
The suspect is in custody after a three hour standoff with police.
Police say this all started after a woman said her husband was assaulting her and threatening to blow up the apartment.
Police say they were called to the French villa apartments just before midnight. Officers say neighbors heard yelling and screaming through the walls, called police and then were able to get the woman out of the apartment to safety before police got here.
Officers say the man brought a propane tank inside the apartment, then opened the valve to release propane and was threatening to blow up the apartment.
Police had to evacuate the building and maintenance crews had to turn off the gas to the apartments.
Officers say they didn't have contact with the suspect almost the entire time but were able to break out the windows using bean bag launchers to vent out the apartment and try to talk to him.
They were eventually able to arrest him.
The suspect was checked out by EMSA before officers took him to jail.