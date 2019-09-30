If the Australia experiment goes widespread, it could potentially affect the ability of Facebook influencers, who rely on being able to motivate large numbers of online followers, to make money off their activities.

Facebook-owned Instagram is already hiding "like" counts in six countries, betting the change will make for a less anxiety-inducing experience on the app.

But Facebook commands a much larger user base, with 2.3 billion people using the platform at least once a month. It's also the most popular platform for certain types of influential content, including propaganda and disinformation, according to a report released Friday by the University of Oxford.