News
McAlester Residents Asked To Conserve Water After Major Water Line Break
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The City of McAlester says they have discovered a major water break in a transmission line.
City officials say the location of the break has not yet been found but three maintenance crews have been walking the lines between the water plant and the city since Sunday searching for the site of the break. Crews believe the break may be located on a line leading to the Steven Taylor Industrial Park.
"We are asking citizens to take immediate water conservation actions in their homes and businesses while we continue to research the issue," said a representative for the city.
They are asking citizens to avoid filling bathtubs or buckets with water unless you have a family member in need of immediate medical care. The city is already operating on its standby water supply.