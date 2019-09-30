Kansas Man Struck By Lightning During 50K Endurance Race
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kansas - A Kansas man was struck and killed by lightning over the weekend while running an endurance race near Elk City Lake in Kansas.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Thomas Stanley of Andover, Kansas was participating in Flatrock, a 25K and 50K endurance race on Saturday.
Around 2 p.m. Stanley was running across the dam at the Elk City Lake outlet channel when he was struck by lightning. Other participants reported seeing and hearing the lightning strike and seeing the Stanley fall to the ground. Independence EMS attended to Stanley but deputies say he succumbed to his injuries.
"Thomas Stanley tragically passed away when he was struck by lightning, just as he was approaching his 50K finish yesterday afternoon. Thomas' family says that the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are about one in a million, and Thomas was truly a one-in-a-million guy. Our deepest condolences to Thomas' family and all who knew this wonderful man," FlatRock 50K and 25K organizers wrote in a Facebook post.
Stanley has been posthumously recorded as a finisher in the race. A GoFundMe has been set-up to help his family.