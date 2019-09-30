News
20,000 Attend 54th Buffalo Round-Up In South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - Tens of thousands of people including folks from Oklahoma got to witness an Old West tradition over the weekend.
The 54th annual Buffalo round-up in South Dakota attracted 20,000 people from across the country and around the world. More than 1,500 buffalo at Custer State Park were corralled. Some people say they had been planning the trip to watch the round-up from more than a year.
"When they came over the hill, just before they pushed them into the corral. That was really cool and then when the horseman pushed up the final drive that was kind of cool too."
All of the animals will get a check-up to ensure the herd stays healthy... then about 450 of them will be sold at auction in November.