Pittsburg County DA Says Trooper Involved Shooting Was Justified
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pittsburg County District Attorney says two state troopers were justified for shooting and killing a man following a chase back in July.
Police say Mark Schoggins stole a bottle of vodka and led officers on a chase before crashing into a trooper's car. That's when the two troopers shot and killed him.
The DA has refused to release the police video of the incident, saying it's part of an ongoing investigation.