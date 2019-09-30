State Health Department Giving Free Flu Shots As Part Of Disaster Exercise
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Health Department is performing a state-wide disaster exercise with county health departments, which will allow people to receive free flu shots.
It is designed to test Oklahoma's ability to respond to a public health emergency, like a disease outbreak.
The Oklahoma State Health Department said the following in a press release:
“This is an opportunity for us to practice working with our local, state and federal partners to respond as we would in the event of an emergency or disaster,” said Scott Sproat, director of the OSDH Emergency Preparedness and Response Service. “We are testing all of our jurisdictional regions as they activate point of dispensing (POD) sites at various locations. Being able to provide flu shots to the public is an added bonus.”
Here is a list of the locations where you may receive a free flu shot:
Alva Recreation Complex – Oct. 8
Beaver County Fairgrounds – Oct. 10
Bristow High School – Oct. 8
Claremore Expo Center – Oct. 9
Cleveland County Health Department (Norman) – Oct. 10
Cotton County Expo Building – Oct. 8
Craig County Fairgrounds – Oct. 10
Elk City Convention Center – Oct. 9
Hugo Agriplex (OSU Extension Office) – Oct. 8
Jackson County Expo Center – Oct. 8
Kiamichi Technology Center – Oct. 8
Laverne School (Shackelford Hall) – Oct. 8
Meridian Technology Center (Stillwater Campus) – Oct. 10
Oklahoma State Fair Park (OKC) – Oct. 8
Oral Roberts University Mabee Center (Tulsa) – Oct. 8
Pittsburg County Health Department – Oct. 11
Pontotoc Technology Center – Oct. 8
Redlands Community College (El Reno) – Oct. 10
Seminole State College – Oct. 11
Tillman County Health Department – Oct. 8
William Ray Memorial Park (Madill) – Oct. 10