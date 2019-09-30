BA Chamber of Commerce Announces More Than 100 New Jobs
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce boasts the third most manufacturers in the state.
The city is home to 300 manufacturing companies and the economic development corporation says 7-thousand people work in a manufacturing job in Broken Arrow.
Chamber president Jennifer Conway says that plays a key role in the city's economic development.
Continental Industries announced plans to hire 150 new people as a part of an expansion there. Another Broken Arrow company, Rise Armament, says it's hiring as well - hoping to add 130 new jobs by this time next year.