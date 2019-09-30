“The City of Broken Arrow takes cyber-security very seriously. The City works daily to secure its online systems to the highest extent possible and safeguarding its citizen’s financial information is the City’s highest priority.

The City was made aware of a possible data breach involving Click2Gov, a third party payment software system that processes some payments on behalf of the City.

The City is currently working with CentralSquare, the parent company of Click2Gov, and other third-party experts to determine the scope of the possible data breach.

An investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, all potentially impacted parties will be notified as required by the law.”