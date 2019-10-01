News
4th Suspect Arrested In Mannford Nursing Home Abuse Case
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - The fourth and final suspect in a Mannford nursing home elder abuse case is in custody.
Mannford Police officers arrested Richard Keeling, Jr. Monday evening on an abuse by caretaker complaint.
Investigators say he poured cold water on an elderly woman at the Cimarron Pointe Care Center until she screamed.
Investigators also say he slapped a man on the groin.
Three other suspects are already in jail.
Related Stories: