News
Tulsa Woman Arrested After Stabbing Another Woman With Scissors
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a woman is headed to jail after they say she stabbed another woman in a neighborhood near Apache and Harvard.
Officers say the suspect, Gweneth Holmes, is being booked into the jail Tuesday morning.
Police say Holmes was arguing with another woman over some sort of infidelity; she grabbed a pair of scissors, and stabbed the woman in the leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but police say she is expected to survive.
Police say they did find the scissors used in the stabbing.
Holmes will be booked on a complaint for domestic violence assault with a dangerous weapon.