PSO Customers To See Lower Bills Starting In October
TULSA, Oklahoma - PSO says its customers can expect to see lower electric bills starting in October, possibly adding up to thousands of dollars in savings for some customers.
PSO says it's lowering the fuel cost adjustment on your bills, and all of this is because of lower costs for the fuel used to generate electricity.
When it comes to your bill that could mean a decrease between 2.9 percent and 19.2 percent, depending on customer class and usage.
For example, a residential customer using 1,100 kilowatt-hours a month will see a reduction of nearly $4 because of this change, but for larger commercial and industrial customers -- who are impacted the most by fuel costs -- it could mean thousands of dollars in savings.
PSO leaders say their fuel forecasts show these lower prices continuing going forward, which is certainly good news for customers.