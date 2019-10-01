Tulsa Police Cleaning Up Homeless Encampments
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are out across town cleaning up homeless encampments and helping the homeless get connected to the resources they need.
Police say this is the third week they've been out speaking with people at the camps trying to get them help. Officers were in the area of Highway 169 and 71st on Tuesday where they arrested a woman after finding drugs and possibly stolen checks on her.
"There is a lot of mail fraud that goes one. Maybe someone got them out of the mail. We'll see if we can get it figured out. But there is usually a lot of crime that is connected to these homeless camps sometimes it's petty crime sometimes it's major," said TPD Cpl. Brandon Davis.
Officers say they have found multiple used needles and some with meth still in those needles. Area businesses have reported burglaries in which the suspects ran back the woods. So, police are working to see if more crimes could be connected.