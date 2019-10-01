News
Devon Energy Announces Layoffs At Its OKC Office
Tuesday, October 1st 2019, 5:21 PM CDT
Devon Energy has announced a reduction of staff in its Oklahoma City office, the spokesman said.
Forty employees were affected in the last week by the "difficult decision to adjust staffing levels," Devon Energy spokesman John Porretto said in a statement.
The rest of the statement read in part:
"Throughout 2019, Devon has made a number of bold strategic moves that will position the company to compete with the best in our industry.
"As we outlined in our second-quarter results, we’re executing at high levels in all parts of our business. We’ve also streamlined some areas of the company as part of our strategy to align costs with our go-forward business."
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.