4th Suspect Arrested In Mannford Nursing Home Abuse Case
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - The fourth and final suspect in a Mannford nursing home elder abuse case is in custody. Mannford Police officers arrested Richard Keeling, Jr. Monday evening on an abuse by caretaker complaint.
While police have arrested everyone they believe is involved, there's still a lot of work to do on the case, including going through thousands of pictures and screen shots of text messages from three cell phones.
Mannford Police arrested four men for either abuse or failure to report abuse while they were working at the Cimarron Care Pointe Center: Blake McLellan, John Rose, Senite Smith and Richard Keeling Jr.
"It feels very good. It gives us some type of closure in that portion of the case,” Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller said.
Keeling Jr. was arrested at his home near 51st Street and Spring Creek Road. Police said he was hiding at first.
Officers also arrested Ashlee Caldwell on a complaint of harboring a fugitive.
"A second individual that lived at the residence then finally gave us information that he had slipped through a hole in the floor of the trailer and was hiding underneath the trailer house,” Miller said.
Miller said seven people living at the center were abused over the course of several months.
Keeling Jr. is accused of putting cold water on a woman until she screamed and slapping a man in the groin.
Smith, who is accused of taking a selfie with a naked elderly man in the background, told police that Keeling Jr. was "sadistic" and "was rough with residents just to be rough."
Miller said he has spoken to some of the families of the residents who were abused since the fourth arrest was made.
"Very heartfelt, some of them became tearful whenever we was telling them the allegations or the abuse that their loved one endured,” Miller said.
Officers said DHS received two tips about the abuse back in May, but police didn’t learn about it until September. Police are expecting to learn results from a search warrant for DHS email servers by the end of the month.