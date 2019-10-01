Thieves Target Several Tulsa Construction Companies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several construction companies are counting their losses after being targeted by thieves in Tulsa.
Chris Byrne, owner of Stronghand LLC, says this past year he's had thousands of dollars worth of trucks and equipment stolen from around Green Country.
"Had a backhoe bucket had about 1,300 to 1,400 pounds worth of rebar for the job. In the truck we had a generator we had a demolition saw hammer drills that type of stuff," Byrne said.
Byrne says the equipment was not recovered but his stolen pickup was. He says the thieves destroyed the inside of it.
"The glass was smashed, they took everything out of it. They ripped the backup cameras out of it, and they ripped the stereo system out of it," Bryne said.
Tulsa Police also posted on their Facebook that a $56,000 Kubota Skid Steer was stolen from another site. Another online post said Tulsa Police were able to recover other construction equipment for three different companies
"They are scum. They are low-lifes and it's taking the capital out of our companies, and we are a small company - we are not huge and it's making it more difficult to survive," Byrne said.
Byrne mentioned that companies dealing with similar experiences should invest in GPS trackers and other protective measures.