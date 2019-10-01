Fired Tulsa Police Officer Now Works For Rogers Co. Sheriff's Office
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A rookie Tulsa Police officer fired last month for old, questionable social media posts now has a new job.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said his newest detention officer was the most qualified for the job, and he previously worked at the jail.
Meanwhile, the officer says he's just ready to get to work and move forward.
Monday was Wayne Brown's first day as a new detention officer with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
He was only a month out of the police academy when Tulsa police fired him after a community group dug up some memes he had put on Facebook, some implying he was violent and anti-Islam.
“We talked extensively,” said Walton. “Certainly this sheriff’s office has a stellar reputation, and we don’t want anything to tarnish that."
Sheriff Scott Walton says three people applied for the position and Brown was the most qualified.
He said he and a committee took a harder look at references to make sure Brown wouldn't cause issues.
“His time with the Tulsa police was short lived, but our background investigation exceeded what most would,” Walton said.
Tulsa police told us at the beginning of last month that Brown had violated their social media policy with the posts.
"It's a mystery how someone can violate a policy three years before going to work there,” Walton said.
Walton said he has full faith in Brown but that it's up to him to prove it.
“If I thought he had a racist bone in his body or would be a problem to this community, he'd have never even got an interview,” the sheriff said.
Brown didn't want to discuss his past actions but says he looks forward to serving the community he grew up in.
"I’m here to do the best job I can do,” said Brown.
Sheriff Walton said Brown will receive updated training on the jail’s newer procedures.
Brown said he is no longer on social media.