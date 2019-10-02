Tulsa Public Schools Take Part in International Walk To School Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dozens of northeastern Oklahoma schools will take part in the International Walk to School Day Wednesday and that includes several Tulsa Public Schools.
Students from Salk Elementary will meet at the Sungate Pool in a couple of hours and walk to school, which is less than a mile away.
Nearly a dozen Tulsa Public schools are involved, and the district says more than 250 students will participate Wednesday morning.
There's usually a lot of energy when the kids come together, and one of their teachers will lead them in stretches and help them get the blood pumping before they walk over.
TPS says "Walk to School Day" helps to raise awareness of the need for safe pedestrian and bicycling routes and to emphasize the importance of physical activity.
District leaders and people in the community will also walk with the kids.