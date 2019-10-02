One more warm and humid afternoon will be ahead of us before some cooler, fall like air arrives Thursday and into the weekend. We’re also tracking a chance for a few showers and storms later tonight, a few of which could be severe across far northern OK and southern Kansas. The severe threats for the Tulsa metro will remain very low, if not zero. We’re also tracking at least two pushes southward of another front for the weekend that will also bring a chance for a scattered showers and storms followed by some additional fall like air across the state. Temperatures this morning remain well above the seasonal 30-year seasonal averages, almost 25 degrees above average, into the mid-70s. The afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s along with heat index values into the mid-90s along with slightly breezy south winds at 10 to 22 mph. The front will pass the Tulsa metro early tomorrow morning bringing north winds and a reduction in temperature and humidity.