2 People Charged In Connection With 1983 Tulsa Cold Case Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two people have been charged in connection to a cold case murder from 1983.
Almost 36 years to the day since Anthony Baltes was found murdered inside a Tulsa hotel room, two suspects have been formally charged with first degree murder.
The Tulsa County District Attorney filled the indictment just a couple of weeks ago on September 20th for the arrests of 61-year-old Willow Moore and 58-year-old Erlene Lee.
Moore was arrested in Fremont County in Wyoming, and Lee was arrested in Texas.
Tulsa detectives say the advances in DNA technology led to both arrests.
There is no word yet on when they'll be extradited back to Oklahoma.