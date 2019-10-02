News
Post-Acute Medical Rehab Hospital In Tulsa Expands Facilities
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa rehab hospital is expanding to help serve more people.
Post-Acute Medical near 91st and South Mingo is adding 8,000 square feet to its rehabilitation hospital to make room for 13 new beds. That will bring their total to 53, which will allow them to serve almost 400 patients throughout the year.
The Tulsa facility focuses on inpatient medical rehabilitation for patients who've experienced stroke, brain injury or spinal cord injury. The renovation is expected to be finished by the summer of next year.