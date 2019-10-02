List Of All Catholic Priests Accused Of Underage Sex Abuse Released By Tulsa Diocese
TULSA, Oklahoma - The diocese of Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma is releasing the names of all catholic priests or deacons who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor.
The report includes nine priests and two deacons. Seven of the accused are already dead, and the rest are no longer involved with the church's ministry.
The diocese says along with reviewing current staff it went through all of its archived files to look for allegations that may have been ignored in the past. The church also says it had a 3rd party law firm handle the review.
The diocese says just because it found credible allegations does not necessarily mean the priests or deacons were guilty.
This report does not include the current investigation into allegations against Tulsa Priest, Father Joe Townsend
This is a developing story...
Read the Full Report Below: