Philbrook Museum Art Exhibit Illustrates Islam Through Time
TULSA, Oklahoma - It’s called “Wonderous Worlds Art and Islam through Time and Space."
It is an exhibit of pieces from 26 countries around the world; from East, West, and North Africa, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia. It is organized around five themes: Architecture, Hospitality, Clothing, the Art of Writing, and Cross-Cultural Exchange.
“The objects come from across the world, and date from about the 8th century to 20-16, and so the show is amazingly rich,” said Exhibit Curator Susan Green.
There are beautiful clothing items and jewelry, art, calligraphy and even furniture. That’s the good news.
The bad news is the exhibition closes Sunday.
There are a couple of opportunities this week to learn more - a Community Conversation with Aliye Shimi from Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry on Thursday afternoon, and a gallery tour with curator Susan Green on Friday evening. There is more information about those events and the exhibit on the Philbrook website.