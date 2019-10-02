Silver Alert: Broken Arrow Man Missing, In Need Of Medical Attention
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Silver Alert was issued for a Broken Arrow man after police say he walked away from a nursing home.
According to Broken Arrow Police, Rick E. Milliser was last seen leaving the facility around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 2. He has been identified as a 60-year-old man who has gray hair, wearing gray sweat pants, and a black shirt.
Milliser is recovering from a stroke and is non-verbal due to his condition. He has diminished cognitive abilities, a feeding tube, and is at risk of falling. According to police, he was last seen westbound on Houston Street.
Officers believe he is still in the Broken Arrow area and say he is in need of medical attention.
If you see him, call Broken Arrow Police at 918-259-8400.