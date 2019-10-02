Tight End Blake Jarwin: A Weapon For The Cowboys
DALLAS, Texas - Former Oklahoma State Tight End Blake Jarwin is making a name for himself in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. It makes it even better for the former poke - learning from future Hall of Famer Jason Witten.
Jarwin doesn’t take anything for granted and still remembers where he came from.
“I've always had to put that in the back of my mind; that was my goal - to reach this level of ball and I think I've put myself in a good spot. I have definitely been lucky, and I owe the world to Coach Gundy and Coach Glass back at Oklahoma State for giving me this opportunity," Jarwin said.
Jarwin went undrafted in 2017, and with future Hall of Famer Jason Witten, it has only furthered his skill set.
"You know he wants to be good. I saw him his rookie year and I was out last year. I have a great relationship with him; with the way he studies and the way he prepares, so I think he has a bright future," Witten said.
With Witten back for one more season, it has given Jarwin plenty of time to learn all he can at the Tight End position.
"If I have anything, I just go to him. If we are confused, we talk it out. We kind of line chairs up, as a younger guys we respect Witten and we want to learn as much as we can from him," said Jarwin.
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones says Jarwin has a strong future ahead of him. Jones is already impressed in the three years of work that Jarwin has put out on the field.
"Blake has great natural instinct skills, receiving skills, what every player has to at some level. I'm about as excited about his future and where he goes from here, the progress he makes from here than anybody we've got. We need him now" Jones said.
"I still have a long way to go to get where Witten is at for sure, but having that little bit of confidence help goes a long way," Jarwin said.