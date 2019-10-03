News
New Report Shows Increase In Sexual Assaults On OU Campus
Thursday, October 3rd 2019, 4:52 AM CDT
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A new report shows the number of sexual assaults reported on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman is on the rise.
The report breaks down the number of crimes reported to police each year, both on and off campus.
While there was a decrease in some crimes, police reported a major increase in sexual assault cases.
According to the report, instances of rape were reported to the police 17 times on campus in 2018. Compare that to 10 reported cases in 2017.
On campus housing, the report showed there were 11 more rape cases in 2018 than there were the year before.
The report also shows smaller increases in 2018 when it comes to fondling and aggravated assault.
For other crimes like stalking, dating violence and domestic violence, the new numbers showed a drop from 2017 to 2018.
Domestic violence reports on campus were also down by half, from 18 cases in 2017 down to nine cases in 2018.