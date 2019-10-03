News
Woman Robbed After At Gunpoint, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Just hours after being released from the hospital, Tulsa Police said two people robbed a woman at gunpoint at her apartment.
The victim told police she got a ride home from the hospital with some people she met there earlier in the day.
Officers said the woman had a cast on her arm, but they're not sure why she was in the hospital.
When she was released from the hospital, she got a ride home from a man and a woman she met while she was there. Once they got to her apartment around midnight Thursday things changed.
Officers said that the two people took the victim's money and purse and did have a weapon.
Police said there was a friend inside the victim's apartment who tried to help the victim, but was unsuccessful.