Groups To Hold Public Training Sessions After Turkey Mountain Experiences Visitor Created Damage
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A national outdoors commission says Turkey Mountain is one of several outdoor hot spots facing a number of man-made environmental problems, and they're now working with two local organizations to clean up the Tulsa hot spot.
The River Parks Authority says as more people are spending time up here it also brings litter, trail erosion, and disruption of the wildlife.
That's why Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics has named Turkey Mountain as one of more than a dozen national outdoor hot spots experiencing the most visitor-created damage.
The organization is teaming with the River Parks Authority and the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Coalition to host a series of public training sessions to teach people how they can lessen the negative impact they're having.
Ryan Howell, with River Parks, explained how visitors who create their own trail can be harmful to the environment.
"They'll go off-trail and cut through the woods, and, then, somebody else sees that and they go off-trail and go through the woods; and then--all of a sudden--you have the creation of a brand new trail and that leads to erosion, which damages roots, which kills trees, which doesn't make it a wilderness anymore" said Howell.
The wilderness coalition says they'll start hosting the public training sessions sometime next year.