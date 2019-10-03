TPS Holds Public Meeting About $20 Million Budget Deficit
TULSA, Oklahoma - Another public meeting is scheduled for Thursday as officials at Tulsa Public Schools work to figure out how to handle the $20 million budget deficit.
This latest meeting will happen at Memorial High School from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.
At the meeting, parents and teachers will once again give their thoughts on how to handle the district's massive budget deficit.
TPS has scheduled a total of 11 meetings over the course of about a month.
The district will use the information gathered at these meetings to find where cuts could be made for the 2020-2021 school year.
TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist told News On 6 last week that teacher cutbacks "aren't really an option." And if it came down to deciding on the district's educators, it would be in terms of hiring for next year-- not losing anyone currently on staff.
Dr. Gist said everything is being considered right now, especially class sizes.