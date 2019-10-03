TULSA, Oklahoma - The cold front has passed the metro and is moving across southeastern OK this morning where it’s expected to stall later today. The cooler air continues to filter into northeastern OK along with a few lingering showers along and north of the highway 412 region. This activity will continue to decrease areal coverage by mid-morning. The chances for the metro will remain around 20% with higher chances slightly northward. There will be a very low chance for isolated storms late afternoon confined to extreme southeastern OK or north Texas where temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s or even a few lower 90s. Our highs near the metro will be anywhere from the mid-60s to the lower 70s depending upon the cloud cover along with northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. A few counties south, highs will be in the upper 70s and southeastern OK from McAlester to Wilburton may reach the lower 80s. Another stronger cold front will arrive Saturday evening with a chance for storms and another nice cool-down Sunday into early next week. It appears that fall has finally arrived across northeastern OK.