Fall Arrives, Brings Cooler Temperatures To Northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - The cold front has passed the metro and is moving across southeastern OK this morning where it’s expected to stall later today. The cooler air continues to filter into northeastern OK along with a few lingering showers along and north of the highway 412 region. This activity will continue to decrease areal coverage by mid-morning. The chances for the metro will remain around 20% with higher chances slightly northward. There will be a very low chance for isolated storms late afternoon confined to extreme southeastern OK or north Texas where temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s or even a few lower 90s. Our highs near the metro will be anywhere from the mid-60s to the lower 70s depending upon the cloud cover along with northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. A few counties south, highs will be in the upper 70s and southeastern OK from McAlester to Wilburton may reach the lower 80s. Another stronger cold front will arrive Saturday evening with a chance for storms and another nice cool-down Sunday into early next week. It appears that fall has finally arrived across northeastern OK.
Later tonight into Friday morning, temps will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with north winds near 10 mph. As the front to our south begins to lift northward in response to the next trough developing to our west, a few spotty showers may develop by late morning or early afternoon, but the chance and coverage will remain low. Highs Friday should reach the mid-70s north to the lower 80s south. Friday night football looks fine with temps in the 70s.
Saturday another storm system will be nearing the plains, and this will once again drive the cold front southward by the afternoon. Most data support a chance for storms by early afternoon or evening, including the threat for a few strong to severe storms as Saturday afternoon highs reach the lower to mid-80s. As the front move southward, north wind will follow into Saturday evening bringing even cooler air into the state with Sunday morning lows in the upper 50s. Some showers may develop Sunday morning across northeastern OK but should quickly move southward into the I-40 region by midday to early afternoon. Highs Sunday afternoon will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Monday a surface ridge of high pressure builds into the central plains and Missouri Valley bringing dry and cool air into NE OK. Monday morning lows will start in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny conditions. There will be a chance for some upper 40s in the valleys for Tuesday morning followed by highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday afternoon.
Alan Crone