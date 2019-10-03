The company in May said it would change its operating model following "confidential talks" with the agency. AdvoCare said it had informed its more than 100,000 distributors that it was shelving the multi-level marketing model and would start paying based on actual sales.

The settlement contains echoes of one reached by the FTC three years ago with Herbalife, which paid $200 million to settle claims it misled buyers and sellers of its nutritional supplements. In that agreement, the FTC stopped short of calling the business a pyramid scheme.

Smith urged consumers considering a multi-level marketing pitch to look for signs of an illegal pyramid scheme, including: