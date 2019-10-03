"It's something uncommon to ask a family to sit there and witness a rocket disintegrate with someone they love strapped to the top of it and then to turn around and ask them to do that again five months later. That's quite something for them to go through. It's really brought home just how important it is what we're doing up here, and why it's all worth it."

He said his time in orbit was a more moving experience than he expected.

"I didn't fully appreciate just how significant that change is, to be able to look down and see the Earth for what it is, this one giant organism that is alive and it's constantly changing and we're part of that," he reflected. "And to just understand that we're part of this precious place."

Describing Earth as "this precious island in this abyss of darkness around us," Hague said the experience made him realize "I'm part of something larger than myself, I'm part of planet Earth."

"It also brings home a sense of stewardship in terms of this is our planet, and we need to do everything we can to make sure we preserve that for future generations. The change in perspective up here is profound, and you can definitely feel it."

Asked if he was looking forward to the trip back to Houston, he said "I'm sure definitely ready to give my wife and kids a huge hug."