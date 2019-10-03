Tulsa Police Searching For Serial Thief Suspected Of Stealing Several Credit Cards
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a man who they say is a serial thief.
Detectives say Myron Martin has stolen money and credit cards from businesses all over south Tulsa. They it's crucial to find Myron Martin now because they believe he is responsible for at least 200 thefts in the last two months alone.
"He's a brazen thief and that is the bottom line,” says Cpl. JW Sherrill with Tulsa Police.
Sherrill has been hunting down Martin for months.
He says Martin casually walks into businesses in broad daylight, or before closing, steals what he can and uses that money to buy gift cards.
"He's looking for money, he's looking for credit cards, he's looking for anything that is easily accessible,” says Sherrill.
Sherrill says right now Martin has six felony warrant and theft charges going back as far as fifteen years.
He says business are frustrated because he hasn't been caught and police are frustrated because Martin is so elusive.
"It's a cat and mouse game with Myron,” says Sherrill. “He will go commit his crimes and then he will go home somewhere else. So that's where the difficulty is in us catching him."
Sherrill says with how brazen Martin is - getting him off the streets is a matter of public safety.
"It creates a bit of fear in the employees,” says Sherrill. “You know the employees don't want to come back to work, they are not fully concentrating on their jobs, like their employer expects, and they feel like they have to look over their shoulder."
If you know where Martin is - call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.