Broken Arrow Gets New Shopping Center
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A new shopping center is coming soon to an iconic spot in Broken Arrow.
Crews will begin work on the project at Tiger Hill in the next few of weeks. That's right across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
This corner of Kenosha and Lynn Lane in Broken Arrow will soon be the home to Tiger Hill Plaza. It will feature more than a dozen shops and restaurants with a patio area.
Those in charge say it's been in the works for several years.
"Everything is moving full speed now that we've taken down the land," Tiger Hill Plaza Partner Steve Walman said.
Walman says they'll break-ground soon, and finish next July or August. He says most of the stores and restaurants are already lined up.
"We're really excited to develop this into something that will contribute to the community," Walman said.
There were some obstacles along the way though. Parts of the original $1 million retaining wall, built in 2012, buckled and collapsed a few years ago. The entire wall here needed to be reinforced with a "soldier wall." The price tag on this addition was another $1.1 million.
City Manager Michael Spurgeon says the city is taking legal action against the companies who built the original wall. With the new reinforcement, Spurgeon is confident there won't be any more issues.
Now the focus is on adding businesses at the intersection.
"We're very excited about the potential this property has, not only for this area of our city, but for our entire community," Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said.
It's a prospect he says should entice more people to keep their tax dollars in BA.
"I think what's going to happen is you're going to have this property built out and you're going to see additional opportunities in the area just like the shopping center right across the street," Spurgeon said.