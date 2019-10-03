Jenks Nonprofit's Newly Built Truck Stolen
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Police are investigating after someone stole a truck from a local nonprofit. NorthStar Bridge said it didn’t even have chance to use the truck before someone took off with it.
Leaders with the non-profit said the truck was parked on the side of the road, and locked.
Director Ethan Jacobsen said the custom cutout on the truck allows them to easily distribute bags of groceries volunteers prepare.
"Other than that, it's a plain white van that would look kind of fairly regular rolling down the street,” Jacobsen said.
Jacobsen said it will cost about $9,000 to replace the truck because of the custom work.
"It was just a shame because it was a brand new truck,” he said.
The non-profit said it helps out about 3500 families a week. The new truck, which would have been ready to roll out by next week, would have helped them deliver groceries to more families across northeastern Oklahoma.
"We've just been expanding and reaching out into even more communities,” Jacobsen said.
But the setback isn't stopping operations. Wesley Chapel Senior Pastor Chris Beach stopped by Thursday for his weekly grocery pickup.
"We get breads, we get vegetables, we get waters and beverages for the families we serve,” Beach said.
He has been picking up groceries to help others for years, and hopes NorthStar Bridge gets their truck back soon, so they can help more people in need.
"If they knew that they were stealing a truck from a ministry that helps so many kids and families and homeless folks every week. I sure hope, if they're watching out there, I hope they decide to give the truck back,” Beach said.
If you have any idea where the truck might be, call Jenks Police.