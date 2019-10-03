The facilities have resumed normal operations from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and enter controlled movement at night.

From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the facilities are under controlled movement, which allows greater inmate freedom of movement on prison grounds than lockdown while also helping staff limit inmate activity to prevent violence.

The remaining state facilities not mentioned above are still locked down until further notice to protect staff and inmates. Visitation is also not reinstated at those facilities.

This move comes after ODOC initiated a statewide lockdown Sept. 15 in response to gang-related fights at six prisons. The state locked down the institutions to keep the violence from spreading, and no further incidents related to the gang dispute have taken place since.

If any disturbance arises at these facilities or any other, ODOC reserves the right to return the statewide lockdown to keep inmates and staff safe.