Fort Gibson Community Restores Beloved Bar After May Flooding
A beloved bar near Fort Gibson is getting ready to reopen after it was destroyed by May's historic flooding.
"The Dam Bar" was swept away by the flood waters. Now, thanks to its dedicated customers, it's better than ever before.
It's almost ready to come back bigger and better than ever with the help of friends and the community.
Back in May, the bar was just an empty plot of land.
High water from historic flooding, and gushing currents from the powerful Fort Gibson Dam swept away the Dam Bar, some homes and businesses nearby.
"It was hard," said Tambra Blackwell. "We knew we had to get in here and rebuild it was our main income."
Blackwell co-owned the bar with her husband for three years.
"It was just a little old bar, but everybody loved it," Blackwell said.
Since the storms, the loyal customers that would flood their favorite bar traded in weekends relaxing for weekends rebuilding.
"When you get off work you come here, and then you work here until evening, and you come here the next day," said Joseph Lane.
Lane loves the Dam Bar and is proud to have helped bring it back.
With the help of friends, Blackwell said this time around it sits eight feet higher off the ground. It's also twice the size, and now has a dance floor.
"Everyone that was patrons here come in to help all the time," said Lane. "Daily, they come in and help and it is what it is."
Blackwell said she already has bands booked until December, and can't wait to raise a glass once again to her community.
"We thank everybody so much. All our customers, our friends, everybody has been wonderful," Blackwell said.
The bar is set to have an opening celebration Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m., with music and food.