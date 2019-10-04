Broken Arrow Releases Information, Plans To Replace Hillside Drive Retaining Wall
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The city of Broken Arrow is releasing information about plans to replace a retaining wall on Hillside Drive.
Hillside Drive buckled because of May's heavy rain and forced the city to shut down part of the street.
The city says they expect to reopen that part of Hillside Drive around Memorial Day of next year, if everything goes according to plan.
According to a post on the city's Facebook page, a contracted engineer is designing the replacement wall right now.
The design should be finished within the next month, then the city says it'll start the construction bidding process.
Broken Arrow engineers say they had minor problems with the wall a few years ago.
The city estimates it could cost up to $1 million to replace the wall.