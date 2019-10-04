News
Abortion Rights Group File Appeal To Block Oklahoma laws
An abortion rights group is asking Oklahoma's highest court to block two new laws that they say will devastate access to abortion.
The Center for Reproductive Rights is based out of New York City. The group filed an appeal yesterday asking Oklahoma's Supreme Court to block a law that bans a common abortion procedure.
Specifically, it's a procedure used in second-trimester abortions that was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature back in 2015.
In the same appeal, the group is also asking the court to reject a separate law that requires women to wait at least 72 hours after receiving state-mandated counseling before having an abortion.
The center says Oklahoma is one of 27 states with similar waiting-period laws.