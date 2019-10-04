House Continues Impeachment Inquiry Into President Trump
The impeachment inquiry into President Trump continues Friday on Capitol Hill.
On Friday, the White House is expected to tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi it won't recognize the impeachment inquiry until the House holds a full vote.
On Thursday, President Trump publicly suggested another foreign country should investigate the Bidens.
"China should start an investigation into the Bidens" said President Trump.
Former Special Envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, met with House investigators for 10 hours Thursday.
Volker gave House investigators text messages from U.S. diplomats that included conditions for a potential White House visit for Ukraine's President.
In it, Volker wrote to Ukraine's President's aide, quote "assuming President Z convinces Trump he will investigate/get to the bottom of what happened in 2016, we will nail down a date for a visit to Washington."
Democrats have already drafted a subpoena demanding the White House hand over documents about Ukraine.