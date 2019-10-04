25th Annual Zarrow Mental Health Symposium Held In Tulsa
Happening Friday, mental health advocates from across the country are meeting at the Cox Business Center for the 25th Annual Zarrow Mental Health Symposium.
One of the keynote speakers Friday morning will be going over society's drug use and addiction, and the conference's theme is resilience, recovery, rethink mental health.
The symposium started Thursday morning with doctors discussing mental illness, recovery, and resilience of people living with limitations.
They've already had 800 people sign-up for the symposium. It's a way to connect people from across the country and share tools that can be used in communities like Tulsa to help people who face mental health challenges.
The symposium is set to start at 8:15 a.m. Friday, and the first keynote speaker this afternoon is a Columbia University professor who will be going over his research on substance use and addiction.