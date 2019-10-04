Better Business Bureau Issues Warning For Online Shopping Site
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about an online shopping site that claims to save you money.
The BBB says the online seller Bynsave has a pattern of scams and has 31 complaints from across the country, including Oklahoma.
The BBB says Bynsave is not delivering what it promises.
People report they pay for simple, useful things--like knee braces, ice scrapers, rolls of tape--then get nothing, and lose their money because they can't reach the company for updates or refunds.
The business claims to operate out of Franklin Square, New York.
The BBB says the company's website is still active, and there are dozens of other complaints still open.
The BBB recommends when shopping online to look for other costumer feedback, and only order from businesses with consistent high ratings.
Check the BBB's website for reviews, complaints, and to track scams.