Tulsa Man Arrested On Suspension Of Arson
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are releasing new information about a man arrested on complaints of starting a fire outside a Tulsa insurance agency.
Police say the suspect threw rocks and other things outside the Legacy Insurance Agency and damaged light fixtures in the parking lot.
Police say he also destroyed a solid stone bench outside the business before starting a large fire near the building earlier this week.
Officers say TFD was able to put the fire out before any building damage was done. They're now estimating that the suspect did more than $1,000 worth of damage.
Harold Shoup is now in the Tulsa County Jail, where he was booked Thursday afternoon on complaints for malicious injury and third degree arson.
Jail records show he's expected in court next week.