DOC Lifts Lockdown At Some Oklahoma Prisons & Facilities
The State Department of Corrections says many minimum security facilities are back to normal operations -- after being on lockdown for more than two weeks.
The DOC says it put all prisons on lockdown after coordinated gang fights led to one inmate's death and hurt 36 other inmates.
However, the DOC announced late Thursday night that it would lift the lockdown at 13 minimum security prisons -- and the state's only medium-security women's prison.
This means inmates at those prisons can have visitors again starting this weekend.
The DOC says all the other state prisons are still on lockdown with no visitation.
The DOC says it the lockdown is to help keep violence from spreading.
It says if there are any issues, it will return the statewide lockdown.