Tulsa Police: Man Stabbed At Apartment Complex
Friday, October 4th 2019, 12:05 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigate a stabbing after a man was stabbed at a Tulsa apartment complex.
Officers said two men got into a fight over property inside a unit at the Town Square Apartments near Apache and North Peoria.
Police said during the argument one man pulled out a knife and then cut and stabbed the other.
EMSA took the victim to the hospital, but police said the injuries were not life threatening.
Officers are now questioning the other man as a person of interest to find out exactly what happened.
Police said the men knew each other.