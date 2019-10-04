News
Let's Eat! Trucktoberfest Coming To Gathering Place Oct. 12
Trucktoberfest is coming to Gathering Place from 4 – 9 p.m. October 12!
The top food trucks in the region will all be in one place for a one-day feast on the QuikTrip Great Lawn! Bring your appetite and sample unique cuisines locally prepared with international flare.
Admission is free and no tickets or passes are needed to attend the event.
Trucktoberfest is presented by Bob Hurley RV.
For more information, including a full list of participating food trucks, visit https://www.gatheringplace.org/events/event/1433428