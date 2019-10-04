News
Tulsa Musician Zac Hanson Injured In Motorcycle Crash
Friday, October 4th 2019, 4:41 PM CDT
Tulsa musician Zac Hanson has been involved in a crash that left him injured on Wednesday, October 2nd.
According to his Twitter post, Hanson was involved in a wreck while preparing for a cross-country ride. Hanson appears to be in high spirits saying, "nothing is injured that won't heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming."
The Twitter post also mentioned that he has a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula. He said he was thankful to be able to walk away.