Owasso Police Arrest Woman After Finding Toddler In Hot Car
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police arrested a woman after finding a toddler in a hot car.
Officers arrested Brunilda Maltsberger near 96th Street North and Highway 169, accusing her of leaving her child in her locked car. Officers said they had to break the window to retrieve the child.
Officers said witnesses watched Maltsberger get out of her van with other kids. After waiting nearly ten minutes they called 911.
Police said the van topped 100 degrees.
"The weather today started out cool, and as it went on it got sunny and hot. Then as the clouds moved back in the temperature went down a little bit, but inside those vehicles the temperature was well over 100. That's why, in this case, the baby was in distress," said Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman.
Police arrested Maltsberger on a complaint of child neglect.